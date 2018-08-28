DOT pauses bridge project following traffic problems

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island transportation officials say they will pause a bridge project that has caused massive traffic backups.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti says the alternate routes set up for the Washington Bridge closure didn't meet data expectations. Work on the bridge forced RIDOT to shut down the westbound Gano Street exit on Interstate 195 and the right two lanes for the next 18 months.

Alviti says two more lanes will be reopened by Tuesday. The Gano Street exit will remain closed while engineers develop another plan.

The bridge carries I-195 West from East Providence to Providence. Officials say the project will cost $22.3 million and is scheduled to finish in 2020.