DNA evidence leads to arrest of Waterbury man

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Jose Diaz Jose Diaz Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo DNA evidence leads to arrest of Waterbury man 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — A Waterbury man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and charged with stealing a car from a driveway in March.

Jose Diaz, 19, of Toros Avenue, was charged with first-degree larceny and held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

According to police, a Carter Street resident reported on March 3 their Audi Q5 was stolen from their driveway overnight. The car was unlocked and the keys were inside.

The car was later recovered by the State Police, who found it abandoned on Route 8 in Waterbury. New Canaan police processed the car for fingerprints and DNA evidence. They were informed in October by the State Forensic Laboratory the DNA matched that of Diaz.

After getting a warrant for Diaz’s arrest, police took him into custody at state Superior Court in Waterbury on Tuesday.