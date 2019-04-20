DCFS says it's had earlier contact with missing boy's family

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services says it's had previous contact with the family of a 5-year-old boy missing from his suburban Chicago home in Crystal Lake.

The Northwest Herald cites the agency as saying Andrew "AJ" Freund was born with opiates in his system and spent two years in foster care before being returned to his parents. DCFS had contact twice in 2018 but deemed allegations of neglect and abuse unfounded.

Police say they there's no evidence of an abduction and they're focusing their search on the home. The parents say they last saw their son Wednesday night.

An attorney for the mother, JoAnn Cunningham, says Cunningham had nothing to do with her son's disappearance. The father, Andrew "Drew" Freund, asked for prayers for his son's return.

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com