Crushing housing costs hit Hawaii's race for governor

HONOLULU (AP) — Candidates for Hawaii's top elected office are focusing on a persistent problem that's only gotten worse: the high cost of housing on the islands.

Republican candidate for governor Andria Tupola says her party's internal polling shows the cost of living is the greatest concern for 55 to 60 percent of voters. She says voters are most worried about housing. She says she's spoken to people who are leaving the state because they can't afford to stay.

Gov. David Ige says he hears similar concerns about housing and also homelessness as he seeks re-election to a second term.

The candidates face off in Tuesday's midterm election.

Tupola wants to reduce the amount of time builders have to wait for permits. Ige wants to continue his work to expand affordable housing.