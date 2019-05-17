Cross-party Brexit talks break down in Britain

FILE - In this Thursday, April 11, 2019 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels. Brexit talks between Britain’s Conservative government and the main opposition Labour Party are resuming with little sign of progress, with the two parties far apart on terms of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. less FILE - In this Thursday, April 11, 2019 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels. Brexit talks between Britain’s ... more Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cross-party Brexit talks break down in Britain 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Cross-party talks in Britain aimed at striking a compromise Brexit deal have broken down without agreement.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says the talks with Prime Minister Theresa May's government have "gone as far as they can."

The two sides have held weeks of negotiations to see if they can agree on terms for Britain's exit from the European Union that can win support in Parliament. The talks began after lawmakers rejected May's divorce deal with the EU three times.

But the Conservatives and Labour differ on how close an economic relationship to seek with the bloc after the U.K. leaves.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but Brexit has been delayed until Oct. 31 amid the political impasse.