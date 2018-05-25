Cross-country bikers honoring veterans stop in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Bikers from 15 states and Norway in this year's cross-country National Veterans Awareness Ride have stopped in a West Virginia city to honor former service members.

The Exponent Telegram reports the bikers rode through Clarksburg on Thursday to recognize local military veterans and raise awareness about their issues. Each year, the riders stop in the city to visit the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility before eating dinner at the Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Marine Corps veteran Bob Beck says the bikers' stop to offer thanks is extremely nice because they do not have to do it and could be elsewhere.

The ride started May 15 at the VA Northern California Health Care System, and ends Friday in Washington, D.C.

___

