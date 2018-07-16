Tens of thousands welcome Croatia home after World Cup final





Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Supporter of Croatia national soccer team members wait to welcome the team on their arrival in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018. Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final. less Supporter of Croatia national soccer team members wait to welcome the team on their arrival in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018. Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans ... more Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP Image 2 of 2 Croatia national soccer team members are welcomed with their national flags waved upon arrival in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018. Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final. less Croatia national soccer team members are welcomed with their national flags waved upon arrival in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018. Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia ... more Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP Tens of thousands welcome Croatia home after World Cup final 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — In an outburst of national pride and joy, Croatia rolled out a red carpet and staged a euphoric heroes' welcome for the national team on Monday despite its loss to France in the World Cup final.

Tens of thousands of people wearing national red-and-white checkered colors and waving Croatian flags poured into the streets in the capital Zagreb to greet the players, many coming to the city from other parts of the country.

The joyful, singing crowd crammed the central squares or lined up along the route where the players passed in an open bus, greeting the fans along the way and signing autographs.

Police said about 100,000 people came out in central Zagreb and as many along the route. The players' bus traveled for hours, often stopping when it was blocked by the crowds.

Fans honking car horns, waving and shouting "Bravo! Bravo!" welcomed the bus as it slowly left the airport. The inscription at the front read: "Fiery heart, the pride of Croatia!" in reference to the name "The Fiery" as the team is dubbed at home.

As the bus went by, fans followed on bicycles or on foot, waving. Large players' photos were displayed along the way amid a cacophony of noise and cheers.

Earlier, Croatian air force jets escorted the plane carrying the team from Russia as it entered the country's air space and flew over Zagreb.

"Champions! Champions!" roared the crowds as the players came out of the plane to a red carpet on the tarmac at Zagreb airport.

The country of four million people has been gripped in euphoria since its team beat England to reach its first World Cup final, where Croatia lost to France 4-2 on Sunday.

The success has been described as the biggest in Croatia's sporting history, boosting national pride and sense of unity in the country that fought a war to become independent from the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Now a member of the European Union, Croatia's economy remains weak and people have been leaving the country looking for a more secure future elsewhere.

"I can't even begin to explain what this has meant for Croatian unity," President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic told The Associated Press in Moscow on Sunday. "I hope that this ... will boost the country's economic development and bring new jobs and young people back to the country."

Grabar-Kitarovic said Croatia, despite its size, has managed to make a difference in sports, along with science and culture.

"I'm so proud not only of our football team, I'm so proud of our nation," she said.

Croatia's state railway company halved ticket prices so fans could travel to Zagreb, while city authorities said public transportation would be free on Monday.

State TV urged citizens to come out and enjoy "the historic moment" of the players' return, while other media described the players as "our heroes."

Associated Press Writer Angela Charlton has contributed to this report from Moscow.