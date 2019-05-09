Crisis point? High stakes in Trump's showdown with Congress
Lisa Mascaro and Mark Sherman, Associated Press
Updated
Pelosi agrees US is in a 'constitutional crisis'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she agrees with the chairman of the House judiciary committee that the U.S. is in a "constitutional crisis" because the Trump administration refuses to comply with subpoenas issued by House committees. (May 9)
Now Playing: Pelosi agrees US is in a 'constitutional crisis'AD:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she agrees with the chairman of the House judiciary committee that the U.S. is in a "constitutional crisis" because the Trump administration refuses to comply with subpoenas issued by House committees. (May 9)
Media: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — They call it a "constitutional crisis," but is it?
Stunned by the White House's blanket refusal to comply with oversight by Congress, Democrats warn the Trump administration is shattering historic norms and testing the nation's system of checks and balances in new, and alarming, ways.
It's not just the fight over the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. The standoff involves President Donald Trump's unwillingness to engage with dozens of Capitol Hill probes of his tax returns, potential business conflicts and the running of the administration. It's a confrontation that's only expected to deepen now that Mueller's work is done and the investigative focus shifts to Capitol Hill.
Trump derides it as "presidential harassment." But Democrats warn that without oversight the executive can become a "monarchy" -- or "tyranny."
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters the day after the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the legal battle with the Trump administration over access to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Pelosi agreed with Nadler's assertion Wednesday that the Trump administration's refusal to provide the special counsel's full Russia report to Congress presents a "constitutional crisis." less
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters the day after the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating ... more
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Image
1of/7
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 7
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters the day after the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the legal battle with the Trump administration over access to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Pelosi agreed with Nadler's assertion Wednesday that the Trump administration's refusal to provide the special counsel's full Russia report to Congress presents a "constitutional crisis." less
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters the day after the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating ... more