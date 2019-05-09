Crisis point? High stakes in Trump's showdown with Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — They call it a "constitutional crisis," but is it?

Stunned by the White House's blanket refusal to comply with oversight by Congress, Democrats warn the Trump administration is shattering historic norms and testing the nation's system of checks and balances in new, and alarming, ways.

It's not just the fight over the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. The standoff involves President Donald Trump's unwillingness to engage with dozens of Capitol Hill probes of his tax returns, potential business conflicts and the running of the administration. It's a confrontation that's only expected to deepen now that Mueller's work is done and the investigative focus shifts to Capitol Hill.

Trump derides it as "presidential harassment." But Democrats warn that without oversight the executive can become a "monarchy" -- or "tyranny."