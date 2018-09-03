Crews work to finish Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Crews are working to finish renovating Kansas City's Kemper Arena into the new Hy-Vee Arena just weeks before the facility hosts its first pickleball tournament.

The Kansas City Star reports that Foutch Brothers is spending $39 million to renovate the facility. The arena will serve as a youth and adult sports facility with various retailers, such as coffee shops, arcades, games and wellness businesses.

The new arena features 5,000 upper level seats and 3,500 lower level seats. Hy-Vee acquired the naming rights in May.

Kansas City Councilman Scott Taylor says the facility will draw visitors from around the country.

The arena is scheduled to host its first pickleball tournament Sept. 21 and will open to the public Oct. 5.

