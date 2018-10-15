Crews try to reach submerged car in river near Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A dive team in southern Iowa was working to reach a car submerged in the Chariton River.

Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry told the Daily Iowegian newspaper that authorities believe at least one person remains in the vehicle. The car left Highway 5 north of Centerville on Monday morning and plunged into the river.

Police believe the car is about 150 yards east of the Chariton River Bridge.

Information from: The Daily Iowegian, http://www.dailyiowegian.com