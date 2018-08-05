Crews search for missing hiker near Vesper Peak

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Search and rescue crews continue to search for a missing hiker near Vesper Peak in Snohomish County, Washington.

KOMO-TV reports that friends of Sam Sayers reported her missing after she didn't return from her hike on Wednesday.

She was alone but she has hiked this area before.

Sgt. Greg Sanders of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says they had about 70 search and rescue members involved in the search. He says they also used a helicopter and dogs.

He says the area is above 5,400 feet (1,646 meters) and there's still snow on the ground.

Vesper Peak is one of the most beautiful trails in the northern cascades, but it can be one of the trickiest to navigate.

Crews are searching every side of Vesper Peak, including the trail head.

