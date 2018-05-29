Crews rescue injured paraglider off mountain

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Crews rescued an injured man after he crashed into a Nevada mountain while paragliding.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports officials say the man on Monday was originally 200 feet (61 meters) below Nevada State Route 431 near the Slide Mountain Trailhead.

Firefighters with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, North Tahoe Fire Protection District and the Washoe County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team hoisted the man to safety afternoon using high-angle rescue equipment.

Officials say the man injured his shoulder but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

