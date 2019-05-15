Crews remove FedEx van that crashed into Nevada river

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A FedEx van floating in a western Nevada river has been removed nearly a day after the driver veered off the roadway and crashed into the water.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports irrigation district crews used an excavator to pull the van from the West Walker River on Wednesday morning.

Lyon County Sheriff's Sgt. Dan Lynch says the van went off a road south of Yerington on Tuesday afternoon, injuring the driver. The driver was taken to a hospital.

County roads supervisor Dustin Homan says the van still contained packages when it was pulled out.

He says a FedEx security agent guarded the van until it was towed away.

Authorities have not said what caused the wreck.

