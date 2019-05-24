Crews rebuild flood barrier to protect downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Crews are rebuilding a temporary flood barrier in an effort to protect downtown Davenport as the Mississippi River threatens to rise again.

The river breached the barrier on April 30, sending floodwaters into the city. Video footage from security cameras on the day of the flood shows water spilling over the top of the barrier.

An investigation by British manufacturer HESCO found no structural fault.

The Quad-City Times reports that crews started to reassemble the structure Wednesday, packing giant green baskets with sand.

Davenport's public works department has already spent over $1 million on fighting floods this spring.

As of Thursday, the Mississippi River was at 16.7 feet, but experts say the river could rise to at least 18 feet by May 31.

