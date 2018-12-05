'Crazy Rich Asians' not clicking with Chinese audiences

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese audiences aren't exactly going nuts over the U.S. box office hit "Crazy Rich Asians," despite its all-Asian cast and theme of rising Asian prosperity.

Industry data show the film made just $1.2 million over the three days of its initial release, far behind local productions in the world's second-largest movie market.

Chinese film industry veteran Wei Junzi says the movie's focus on Southeast Asian culture held little connection for mainland Chinese, despite the cast's ethnic makeup.

Warner Bros.' breakout romantic comedy hit earned $173 million in the U.S.

John M. Chu's Singapore-set film took months to secure a release date in China, a delay some attributed to its portrayal of extremely wealthy Chinese Singaporeans.

A planned sequel, "China Rich Girlfriend," aims to better capitalize on China's film market.