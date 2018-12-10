Crab season delayed again in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's Dungeness crab fishery will not open until at least Dec. 31 after testing by state fishery managers revealed crabs are still too low in meat yield in some areas of the coast.

The Daily Astorian reports the valuable commercial fishery traditionally opens on Dec. 1. In November, fishery managers announced the season would be delayed until mid-December because crabs were not plump enough.

The most recent delay is not a big surprise, said Tim Novotny, the spokesman for the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, which advocates for the industry.

The commercial Dungeness crab fishery is managed under a tri-state agreement between Washington state, Oregon and California. In early December, multiple areas within the region still did not meet the criteria for an opening, according to Oregon fishery managers.

The state will continue testing crab to determine if the season should open Dec. 31 in Oregon or be delayed further.