Coyote sightings more than double

A coyote in New Canaan. A coyote in New Canaan. Photo: Beth Shepherd Peters / Contributed Photo Photo: Beth Shepherd Peters / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coyote sightings more than double 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — In September, there were nine reported coyote sightings in town.

That number is up considerably.

During the month of October, there were a total of 23 coyote sighting according to Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.

“They’re approaching their breeding season and that’s creating more activity,” Halm said Nov. 2. “People are calling almost daily — I had two calls yesterday and two today.”

Halm recommends that people not take pictures of coyotes, but rather be prepared with hazing materials and stomp their feet to frighten off the four-legged creatures.

“We’re encouraging and teaching hazing,” Halm said. “We have to teach this animal that our manicured lawns are not for them. You only have seconds to do this. By the time you take a picture of the animal, they’re gone and you’ve accomplished nothing.”

Halm also conducts efforts to teach children about the wildlife that lives in New Canaan and its surroundings.

“People can reach out to me. This is geared toward grades three to five,” Halm said about the Waking Up to Wildlife program, where she teaches younger students about the animals that call New Canaan home.

“Healthy wildlife really doesn’t interact with us, but they’ve learned that we are just a stop and freeze species, meaning that they think we’re no threat because we tend to freeze and reach for our phones to take a picture.”

humberto.juarez@

hearstmediact.com