Courthouse to remain closed amid lingering gas outages

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials say Newport's courthouse will remain closed Monday as efforts continue to restore natural gas service to homes and businesses.

The Murray Judicial Complex was among many institutions shut down last week after National Grid shut off service to parts of Aquidneck Island following a potentially dangerous loss of pressure caused by a supplier's faulty valve.

National Grid said that 80 percent of Newport customers had their service restored as of Sunday morning.

The complex houses Superior Court, District Court and Family Court, and authorities were working to shift hearings to the Noel Judicial Complex in Warwick.