Courthouse repair project set for on-schedule completion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Improvements at Burlington's historic county courthouse are nearly complete after a severe windstorm prompted thorough evaluation of the grounds.

Storm damage on Oct. 29, 2017 prompted a study of the Chittenden County Courthouse, finding the building's walkways had become a tripping hazard and sloping ground was directing storm water into the basement.

The Burlington Free Press reports Assistant Judge Connie Ramsey says the facelift project cost about $75,000 and came in on-time and on-budget.

Ramsey, who also serves as an unofficial historian for the courthouse, says the new durable granite walkways will likely see another century of use.

