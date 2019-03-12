Court vacates man's conviction for refusing to unchain door

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme Court has tossed a man's obstruction conviction over his refusal to unchain his apartment door for police.

NJ.com reports that the justices ruled Tuesday that Andrew Fede's refusal didn't amount to physical obstruction because it required no actual effort on his part.

Cliffside Park police came to Fede's door in March 2014 while investigating a call about a "potential domestic violence situation."

Fede partially opened the door, but he refused to move the chain when the officers said they wanted to come inside.

Fede told the officers he was alone and asked for a warrant.

The officers eventually broke the chain and entered the apartment. They found Fede was alone as he said.

The justices say while Fede's behavior was unwise, it was not illegal.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com