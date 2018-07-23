Court rejects appeal of man who gunned down girl, 2 adults

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal by a man who was sentenced to death for killing two adults and a 9-year-old girl on a Bridgeport street in 2006.

The 5-0 decision on Monday dismissed arguments by Richard Roszkowski (roz-'COW-ski) that his 2014 death sentence be declared null and void. Roszkowski didn't challenge the validity of his murder convictions, and much of the appeal was moot because the state Supreme Court ruled capital punishment unconstitutional in 2015.

Nearly all the state's 11 former death row inmates have been resentenced to life in prison, not including Roszkowski. He said erasing his death sentence would free him from stricter prison conditions imposed on former death row inmates.

Roszkowski killed his ex-girlfriend, Holly Flannery, her 9-year-old daughter, Kylie, and 38-year-old Thomas Gaudet.