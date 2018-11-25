Couple proposes naming lake for dog that died in landslide

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — A Sitka couple has proposed naming a tiny southeast Alaska lake for their dog that died in the landslide that created the small body of water.

The Sitka Sentinel reports Kevin Knox and Maggie Gallin have applied to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to designate the 1-acre (0.4-hectare) body of water as "Luna Lake" after their border collie, Luna.

The 2013 landslide nearly killed the couple as they camped at the east end of Redoubt Lake.

Knox and Gallin ended up in the lake under trees and found no sign of Luna afterward.

The chairwoman of the Sitka Historic Preservation Commission, Roberta Littlefield, says the organization likely will back the name after more research.

Other organizations such as the U.S. Forest Service and Sealaska Heritage will also weigh in.