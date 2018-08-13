https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Couple-charged-with-disorderly-conduct-after-fight-13152916.php
Couple charged with disorderly conduct after fight
NEW CANAAN — A domestic dispute ended with a couple being charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
New Canaan police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at around midnight Aug. 8. Following an investigation, police issued a misdemeanor summons to Melissa Pulcini-Buttine, 40, and Samuel Buttine, 42, on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Both were arrested and released on a promise to appear to court Aug. 9.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
View Comments