Couple again charged with disorderly conduct

NEW CANAAN — Police charged an 186 Lakeview Ave. couple with disorderly conduct and breach of the peace last Saturday.

On July 28 at 9:32 p.m., police responded to reports of a dispute between two individuals in the parking lot of the apartments at 186 Lakeview Ave. The couple, Hadiya and Nicholas Bowles, had an altercation and both were charged with breach of peace and disorderly conduct. Hadiya was additionally charged with third-degree assault.

Both were arrested and released on a promise to appear in court July 30. The same couple had been arrested on similar charges almost exactly four years ago.

