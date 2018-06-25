Snohomish County settles sexual harassment lawsuit for $350K

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington county agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by two women who accused a male supervisor at the human services department of unwanted hugging, kissing and comments.

The Daily Herald reports the total combined settlement for Snohomish County and two other organizations was $800,000.

The women were employed by Lutheran Community Services and later the Stillaguamish Senior Center, with whom the county contracted at different times for programs.

The agreement includes payment of $300,000 from SeaTac-based Lutheran Community Services.

The Stillaguamish Senior Center settled separately for $150,000.

County officials declined to comment on the agreement, but confirmed that the supervisor continues to work at the human services department. A spokesman for Lutheran Community Services did not return calls for comment. An administrator at the Stillaguamish Senior Center referred questions to an attorney.

