County officials to review results in 6 Kentucky House races

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — County officials will review election results in six Kentucky House districts that are too close to call.

Republicans won 59 seats in the House while Democrats won 35 seats. Candidates in six races have requested a recanvass, which is a check of vote totals.

The recanvasses happen Thursday in District 13, where Democrat Jim Glenn leads Republican Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote; District 27, where Republican Nancy Tate leads Democrat Jeff Greer by six votes; District 81, where Republican Deanna Frazier leads Democrat Morgan Eaves by 24 votes; District 88, where Democrat Cherlynn Stevenson leads Republican Bill Farmer by 48 votes; District 91, where Democrat Cluster Howard leads Republican Toby Herald by seven votes; and District 96, where Democrat Kathy Hinkle leads Republican Jill York by five votes.