County moves poster after receiving formal complaint

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri county has moved a poster that includes a Bible verse after the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation complained.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that foundation attorney Colin McNamara said Thursday that a resident contacted the group after dropping off an absentee ballot at the Camden County Courthouse ahead of the November general election. The foundation said last year in a letter to the county that said the poster and a painting depicting a cross-shaped formation of steel beams found in the World Trade Center ruble are "an unconstitutional government endorsement of religion."

The county moved the poster to an employee work area, where it's not visible to the public. The county has no immediate plans to move the painting. A public-input session is planned for Tuesday.

