County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Saratoga County Clerk is seeking a federal review of a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Republican Craig Hayner wrote to President Donald Trump on behalf of more than 30 county clerks this week asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the law's constitutionality.

Hayner says clerks who follow the new state law would be violating their oath of office, which requires them to uphold federal laws, including immigration laws.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law last week after it passed in the Democrat-led Legislature.

Twelve states already have similar laws, which supporters say allow immigrants to work and care for their families.

New York Attorney General Letitia James's office has already reviewed the bill and deemed it "well crafted."