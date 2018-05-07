County, Forest Service working on plan to fund pay phone

VERLOT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington community with little to no cellphone service is fighting to keep a nearby pay phone, which was briefly removed last year.

The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County and the U.S. Forest Service are working on a plan to fund the phone in the ranger station in Verlot.

The phone allows residents and visitors to make emergency calls.

Forest Service Verlot corridor manager Erica Keene says the new funding plan should be final in the coming months. The Forest Service will purchase the phone, and the county will pay for monthly service. The total cost is likely to be hundreds of dollars.

Records show the phone has been used at least nine times since February to contact Snohomish County 911.

