Correction: Medicaid Expansion story

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — In a story Dec. 15 about Maine reaction to the Obama health law, The Associated Press reported erroneously in a headline that Democrat Janet Mills is the state's governor. She is the state's incoming governor.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Maine incoming governor says Obama law still 'law of land'

A federal judge's ruling that the Obama health law is unconstitutional has drawn criticism from Maine's incoming governor as she plans to expand Medicaid under the law

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A federal judge's ruling that the Obama health law is unconstitutional has drawn criticism from Maine's incoming governor as she plans to expand Medicaid under the law.

Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills said Saturday that former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land despite the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled Friday that last year's tax overhaul knocked the constitutional foundation from under "Obamacare" by eliminating a penalty for not having coverage.

Mills called the ruling a "backward, poorly reasoned decision."

Legal appeals on the issue are expected to reach the Supreme Court.

Mills ran on implementing voter-approved Medicaid expansion, which outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage blocked over fiscal concerns.

Democratic U.S. Rep-elect Jared Golden vowed to fight efforts to undermine health care coverage.