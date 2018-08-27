Coroner: Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died of heart disease

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Vinnie Paul of HELLYEAH performs at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, that Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died June 22 at home in Las Vegas from cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Vinnie Paul of HELLYEAH performs at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of ... more Photo: Amy Harris, Amy Harris/Invision/AP Photo: Amy Harris, Amy Harris/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coroner: Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died of heart disease 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced Monday that Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died June 22 at home in Las Vegas from cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart.

Coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition in his death.

Abbott and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup with Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.