Coroner: Man dies in farming accident after tractor rollover

CLEAVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man was killed in a farming accident when his tractor rolled over an embankment.

The Bedford County coroner's office says 78-year-old Merle King was clearing trees with a four-wheel drive tractor with a front-loader attachment in Monroe Township on Saturday morning.

Coroner Rusty Styer says King was pinned beneath the vehicle when the tractor rolled over an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt-force trauma. Styer ruled the death accidental.