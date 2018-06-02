Corn Palace updates in time for tourist visits

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — The Corn Palace has completed two projects to update southeast South Dakota's famed agricultural attraction just in time for tourist season.

The Mitchell tourist site has replaced a portion of its wooden basketball court surface and added exterior lighting, the Daily Republic reported.

The Corn Palace hosts many events every year, including the Corn Palace Festival and Mitchell High School's graduation. The attraction this year saw more than 170 events that wore down the basketball court. Building staff recently noticed that parts of the wooden logo were cracking and starting to splinter, so workers replaced about 100 pieces of wood and repainted the logo.

"It was actually more expensive for us to just repair the wood and repaint that logo than it would have been to replace the wood and sand it all down and get the new logo painted," Corn Palace Director Scott Schmidt said Wednesday.

The second project included rewiring lights on the Corn Palace and adding light poles to the plaza.

"Light poles in the Corn Palace Plaza were added basically to coincide with the lights we already have on the front of the Corn Palace," Schmidt said. "The lights that surround the murals and the lights on the building were all rewired and put on a dimmer system, so we have the ability to adjust the brightness."

The dimmer system creates more opportunities for display, Schmidt said. The Corn Palace has already used the system by creating a coordinated light-and-sound show every night.

