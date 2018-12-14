Conway manufacturing plant to close by 2021

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Economic development officials in Arkansas say the state tried to entice Kimberly-Clark Corp. to keep its Conway plant open but couldn't compete with the incentives being offered by Wisconsin.

The company announced Thursday that it would keep open a facility in Fox Crossing, and in turn, close the Conway facility no later than 2021. The plant in Conway employs about 350 people, but officials say there will also be a ripple effect on contract workers.

Arkansas Economic Development Commission spokeswoman Brandi Hinkle says the state put together "a very aggressive package" but it fell short of what Wisconsin was willing to offer. Under the $28 million deal in Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark will have to retain 388 jobs through 2023 and invest at least $200 million at the Wisconsin plant.