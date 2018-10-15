Construction of suicide prevention fence over gorge to start

QUECHEE, Vt. (AP) — The construction of a temporary fence meant to prevent suicides at a Vermont bridge over a deep gorge is due to begin.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says construction of the fence on the Quechee Gorge bridge will begin Monday.

During day-time construction traffic over the U.S. Route 4 bridge over the Ottauquechee River will be restricted to one lane.

The fencing is a suicide-prevention measure that follows a number of suicides and other incidents at the gorge. The fence is also designed to improve pedestrian and first responder safety.

The project was originally slated to be finished last month.

The Valley News reports construction is expected to take a month.

