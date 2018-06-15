Construction flagger charged with indecency

NEW CANAAN — A New Haven man was charged with public idecency Thursday after he was allegedly masturbating while sitting in his car.

Police got a call around 12:16 p.m. about a flagger from a road construction project was sitting in a car near South Avenue and Hawthorne Road masturbating. Thomas Whye, 26, of Shelton Avenue, told police his pants were down because he had been adjusting his underway and genitals, but denied masturbating.

He was held on a $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on June 25.