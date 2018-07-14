Construction begins on second Caledonia Spirits distillery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Construction has begun on a distillery for Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier.

The Times Argus reports the new 26,000-square-foot facility for Caledonia Spirits is expected to open in May and bring 25 to 30 new jobs. The distillery will occupy a 4.3 acre site along the Winooski River.

The city expects to spend over $466,000 to bring the company to Montpelier, including the cost of a new railroad crossing, connecting the site to the municipal water and sewer and a pretreatment sewer plant to handle the company's biological discharge.

This will be the second location for Caledonia Spirits. The Hardwick-based company was founded in 2009 and produces vodka and gin.