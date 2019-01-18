Connecticut state park reopens after microburst fells trees

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents and visitors are able to visit Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford again after it reopened this week following months of cleanup from a microburst.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spent the past several months removing downed trees and solidifying the soil by planting grass. The Record-Journal reports that Wallingford resident Tom Morris visited Thursday to walk his dog, noting that it seems "empty" due to the loss of trees due to the storm.

Wallingford Mayor William Dickinson Jr. says state workers did an excellent job reopening the park.

A microburst occurs when a mass of cooled air rushes downward out of a thunderstorm, hits the ground and rushes outward in all directions. The weather event often features high winds that can knock down trees.

