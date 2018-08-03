Connecticut shore town receives reports of sickly coyotes

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in the shoreline town of Westport say they have been receiving calls about sightings of sickly coyotes.

Animal control officers say the coyotes appear to be afflicted by parasitic mites that infest the skin and can cause lesions.

Several residents have called police and animal control over the last two weeks with sightings of the animals.

Authorities say the condition does not make coyotes more aggressive or affect neurological behavior. They say affected animals may be found sunning themselves in open areas because it makes their skin feel better.

Animals suffering from the condition will eventually die from it and animal control officials say will euthanize coyotes they find to be infected.