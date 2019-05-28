Connecticut motorcyclist crashes into guardrail, dies

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has died after his motorcycle veered off the road and struck a guardrail, throwing him from the bike.

State police say 60-year-old Yvan Soucy, of Colchester, died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash on Route 2 in Marlborough just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine why the motorcycle left the roadway.

Authorities say witnesses who saw the crash left the scene before police arrived, and authorities are asking them to contact police.