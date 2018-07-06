Connecticut man found dead in water near Maryland shore

BERLIN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut man was found dead in the water near the Maryland shore and is thought to have drowned.

The Baltimore Sun reports 36-year-old Dongjin Hong of Hartford was found dead on July 4 near North Ocean Beach in Berlin, off the Assateague Island National Seashore. The National Park Service said Friday that initial autopsy results indicate Hong drowned. Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police were alerted to a body floating face down in the water Wednesday night.

Police found the body about an hour later and took him to the Worcester County medical examiner's office.

A National Park Service spokeswoman told the newspaper the agency had no further comment on the circumstances of Hong's death.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com