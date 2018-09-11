Connecticut man charged with killing roommate's cat

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with killing his roommate's cat.

Bristol police say 27-year-old Jonathan Ely is being held on $15,000 bail on a charge of first-degree maliciously wounding or killing an animal pending an Oct. 4 court date.

The Bristol Press reported Monday the roommate found his cat dead on his bedroom floor when he returned home from work on Aug. 24.

He took the cat to a friend's house and called police.

A necropsy determined the cat died from blunt trauma that caused internal bleeding.

When police interviewed Ely, he said he came home to find the cat in the kitchen cabinets. He said he put it on the floor and "barely touched" it with the toe of his boot to push it away.

