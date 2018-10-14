Connecticut governor candidates to face off in latest debate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three contenders for Connecticut governor are facing off in their second debate together.

Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski of Madison, Democratic businessman Ned Lamont of Greenwich and independent candidate and business advocate Oz Griebel of Hartford will appear at the Infinity Music Hall & Bistro in Hartford on Thursday. The invitation-only event is being sponsored by the Connecticut Broadcasters Association.

The hour-long debate, which begins at 4 p.m. will be produced and distributed by member television stations in Connecticut. Some TV and radio stations may broadcast the event live on TV, radio or online. Others may run excerpts of the debate, which marks the second time the three have debated.

CBA President Michael Ryan says the debate will be translated into Spanish and aired at a later date on Spanish-language stations.