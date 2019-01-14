Connecticut bill is latest calling for time zone change

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker wants to keep alive the idea of ending the practice of moving the clocks forward and back every year.

Stafford Rep. Kurt Vail has again proposed legislation seeking federal approval to change Connecticut's time zone from Eastern to Atlantic standard time. This year, the Republican's bill requires such a move so long as Massachusetts and Rhode Island are on board.

It's the latest in a series of recent proposals across New England to effectively switch to year-round daylight savings time. EST is one hour behind AST.

A Massachusetts panel in 2017 found that changing from EST to AST could be beneficial, so long as other Northeast states followed suit.

Vail says the "conversation keeps going a little further every year" he proposes the time zone change.