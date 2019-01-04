Congresswoman displays transgender pride flag outside office

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly elected Virginia congresswoman is displaying a transgender pride flag outside her Washington office.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton is a Democrat from the 10th District in northern Virginia who was sworn in Thursday. The pink-, blue- and white-striped flag is displayed at the door to her office, along with the U.S. and Virginia flags.

In a statement, Wexton says she's displaying the flag because she has family members and friends who are transgender. Chief of Staff Abigail Carter says Wexton is an aunt to a transgender person.

Wexton says she wants the transgender community to know they're welcome. Since it went on display, Wexton says she's received messages of support and appreciation from across the country.

Wexton is a former prosecutor who defeated Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in November.