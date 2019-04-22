Congressman's death triggers election, glut of candidates

In this April 9, 2019 photo Republican 3rd Congressional District candidates from left, Graham Boyd, Paul Beaumont, Celeste Cairns and Gary Ceres wait their turn to answer questions as they attend a Republican forum at Currituck County Middle School in Barco, N.C. Potential successors to U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr. knew the eastern North Carolina congressional seat he held for 24 years would be open soon, but just not so quickly when he died in February. (Chris Day/The Daily Advance via AP) less In this April 9, 2019 photo Republican 3rd Congressional District candidates from left, Graham Boyd, Paul Beaumont, Celeste Cairns and Gary Ceres wait their turn to answer questions as they attend a Republican ... more Photo: Chris Day , AP Photo: Chris Day , AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Congressman's death triggers election, glut of candidates 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr.'s North Carolina congressional seat was expected to be up for grabs soon, but it happened more quickly than most people anticipated.

Months after the Republican announced his 2018 campaign would be his last, Jones' health faded. He died in February at 76.

Jones' death drew people from a broad political spectrum to praise his commitment to his constituents, his faith and his willingness to buck party leadership, such as when he opposed the Iraq War.

It also drew over two dozen candidates from four parties into an off-year special election to replace him in the GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District.

The primaries are April 30.

With 17 Republican and six Democratic candidates, one or two runoffs could be required in July before a September general election.