Congressman Rob Bishop to host town halls this week

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S Rep. Rob Bishop is scheduled to hold a series of town hall meetings this week.

The meetings will be held Tuesday in Vernal, Wednesday in North Logan and Thursday in both Morgan and South Weber.

Bishop says he's looking forward to "a positive discussion on the issues important to Utah families."

The eight-term Republican congressman and chairman of the powerful House Natural Resources Committee is running for what he says will be his final term in Congress.

His challengers are well-funded third-party candidate Eric Eliason and Democratic social worker Lee Castillo.