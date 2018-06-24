Comptroller asks all quasi-publics to provide financial data

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo wants a few remaining quasi-public state agencies to provide his office with financial data for the state's financial transparency website.

The Democrat sent letters Thursday asking for the information, which his office describes as "checkbook-level." Most of the 13 quasi-public agencies reached agreements with Lembo early last year to provide all the information for the OpenConnecticut website .

Lembo says the state's health care exchange, Access Health CT, provided only a list of vendors with no payment information. He says the Connecticut Lottery Corporation and Connecticut Housing Finance Authority declined to provide the information, while it was premature for the new Connecticut Port Authority to participate.

Lembo says the operations of quasi-public institutions should be "transparent as possible" and legislation requiring them to participate may be needed.