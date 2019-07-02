Competing rallies planned in southwest Kansas' Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Competing rallies are planned this weekend in southwest Kansas that will pit conservative Christians against LGBT and abortion rights supporters.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a group called Kansas Revival will hold a church rally Saturday aimed at opposing abortion and "protecting faith, family and freedom," followed by an afternoon march through the city streets. The church event will feature Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, of Great Bend, State Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Kansans for Life President Mary Wilkinson.

About the same time, members of a group called the Kansas Unity Coalition will gather at a city park for a counter-demonstration in support of "equality, justice and equal rights." Its speakers will include Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Democrat from Shawnee who is one of the state's two openly gay legislators.

