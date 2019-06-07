Company specializing in steel wheels plans Indiana facility

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A company specializing in the production and distribution of steel wheels plans to open a production facility in northern Indiana.

Officials announced Friday that Indiana Wheel Corp. plans to invest nearly $23 million to purchase, renovate and equip the facility in the Marshall County community of Plymouth. Upgrades to the facility are expected to begin this summer, with production scheduled to start later this year.

The company is a joint venture led by China-based Jingu Company Ltd., which is a supplier to major automakers. The facility is expected to lead to the creation of up to 117 new jobs over the next few years.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Indiana Wheel up to $1.2 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans.